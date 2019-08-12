As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Lowered Stake; As Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Shares Rose, Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $2.27 Million

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 757,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.78% . The institutional investor held 37.44M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.68M, down from 38.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Laredo Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.665. About 1.63 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 07/05/2018 – LAREDO PETROLEUM INC LPI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $12; 03/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 10; 09/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KLR Group Today; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 03/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Rev MYR381M; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 02/04/2018 – Laredo Petroleum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KLR Group for Apr. 9

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 61,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 65,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $125.31. About 737,651 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Inc holds 2,873 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,107 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 2,592 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 9,893 shares. The California-based Pacific Global Investment Mngmt has invested 0.71% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Foundation, a California-based fund reported 2,039 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 6,244 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nomura Holdg reported 6,063 shares. Bluecrest reported 15,855 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 4,091 shares. Moreover, Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,480 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited owns 7,062 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 14,489 shares.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,700 shares to 93,085 shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 61,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.06 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold LPI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 223.03 million shares or 2.98% less from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1,748 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.63M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 9,744 shares. Blackrock holds 23.69M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 194,580 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) or 957,144 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 229,608 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 4,363 shares. 711,359 were reported by Schroder Investment Mgmt. Illinois-based Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 2.22 million shares. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 0% in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 125,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.