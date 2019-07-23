As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Rbf Capital Upped Its Stake by $872,000; Epoch Investment Partners Position In Molina Healthcare (MOH) Was Has Lifted

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $126. About 4.71M shares traded or 50.30% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 81,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 334,705 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52M, up from 252,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 291,527 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 52.38% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – MOLINA AGREED TO BUYBACK ABOUT $96.8M AMOUNT OF 1.625% NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA MAY SELL ACA INSURANCE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fintech Focus Rewind: This CEO Wants To Make Business Expenses Easier – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale invested in 3,854 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin holds 0.05% or 933,652 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 670 shares. Fund Management holds 0.04% or 52,448 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assocs has 6,750 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 3,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hartline Invest Corporation accumulated 0.31% or 10,713 shares. Beese Fulmer Management accumulated 0.37% or 17,343 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.24% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 186,876 shares. American Century holds 0.47% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4.27 million shares. Chemical Bankshares stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 212,100 shares to 480,247 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt Service has 1,186 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 1,405 were accumulated by First Hawaiian State Bank. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 6,200 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 11,687 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.81% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Nomura Holding Inc reported 19,914 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 62,801 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 7,747 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 1,601 shares. Endurant Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.33% stake. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.12% or 18,350 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank stated it has 400 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.1% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 7,878 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 42,409 shares. Highland Lp holds 9,563 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 6,548 shares to 259,353 shares, valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 47,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,968 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).