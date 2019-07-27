As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Intersect Capital Upped Stake by $456,165; As Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stock Price Rose, Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Stake by $4.82 Million

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 76.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 300,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,595 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 391,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $514.2 MLN, UP 3% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 5,799 shares to 12,083 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 61,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nuance Automotive and Banma Partner to Bring Hybrid AI Solutions to Banma MARS V3.0, the Company’s Latest Connected Car Platform – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Automotive Powers MG Hector, India’s First Internet Car – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) CEO Mark Benjamin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nuance Communications – NUAN – Stock Price & News – Motley Fool” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDITECH Joins Forces with Nuance to Deliver AI-Powered Virtual Assistants for Healthcare – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Ortmanns Stefan also sold $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) on Friday, February 1. Tempesta Daniel David sold $23,640 worth of stock. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Comerica Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 517,389 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability. Bridgewater Assoc Lp has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 2,337 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 51,774 shares. Mcrae Management reported 2.41% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Natixis reported 114,644 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Management invested in 550 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Com accumulated 95,584 shares. Counselors holds 0.01% or 12,020 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 53,360 shares. Gmt Capital Corp reported 518,030 shares. Carroll Finance holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 134 shares. Legal General Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 788,565 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Express Declares Dividend on Series C Preferred Stock – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancorp Na stated it has 8,594 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Community Fincl Services Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 2,000 shares. 962 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. 103,881 are held by Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Liability Com. Linscomb & Williams invested in 0.03% or 3,358 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc holds 40,095 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Invest House Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 8,625 shares. The Maryland-based Fincl Advantage Inc has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dana Invest Advsrs stated it has 282,290 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 42,890 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,550 shares. Private Mngmt Grp holds 299,101 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associate owns 59,417 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 637,946 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 4,305 shares.