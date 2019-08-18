As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Intersect Capital Has Boosted by $456,165 Its Position; Diker Management Has Decreased Lendingtree New (TREE) Position by $6.25 Million; Stock Value Declined

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.34 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 164,546 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Express Earnings: AXP Stock Dips Despite Q2 Beat – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts React After American Express Rings Up Q4 EPS, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 169,375 shares. Asset Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 47,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.41% or 249,229 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited invested in 200 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 36,908 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Barr E S And Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 213,797 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi accumulated 151,716 shares. Cleararc reported 0.34% stake. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 12,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Ltd Com has 0.44% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 36,339 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Company reported 2.76% stake. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 19,092 are held by Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability. Piedmont Invest owns 60,299 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.10 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 07/25/2019: PYPL,CLGX,LAZ,TREE – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LendingTree (TREE) Acquires QuoteWizard.com for $370.2M – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LendingTree (TREE) Stock Up 5.7% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LendingTree (TREE) to Acquire ValuePenguin.com for $105M – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 5,053 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 84,650 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.92% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Goldman Sachs holds 63,571 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0.02% or 217,762 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc accumulated 0% or 1,390 shares. Paw Cap, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 14,435 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,930 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Moreover, Osterweis Cap Mgmt has 0.15% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 7,020 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 7,850 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 490 shares or 0% of the stock.