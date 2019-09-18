As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $1.22 Million Its Holding; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Increased Position in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $6.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 3.95 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Panasonic rattled by high-maintenance partner Tesla; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Tesla’s debt price is deteriorating; 28/03/2018 – Tesla bonds blowout is a warning for risk, credit; 02/05/2018 – TESLA 2018 CAPEX PROJECTION REDUCED TO SLIGHTLY BELOW $3B; 10/05/2018 – U.S. NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION ‘GATHERING INFORMATION’ ON FATAL TESLA CRASH IN FLORIDA -STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Electrek: Tesla’s latest Autopilot update brings some significant improvements to Autosteer and more; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Factory Churning Defective Parts And Cars: CNBC — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 02/05/2018 – TSLA: .@Tesla’s Elon Musk: “There’s a good chance Model 3 gets maybe close to majority market share of midsize premium sedans, 40% seems likely and maybe a majority…later this year.” – ! $TSLA

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 2.92M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains – Live Trading News” on September 09, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 Dominates Global EV Market – Report – LearnBonds” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market News: Tesla/Volkswagen Rumors Fly; L Brands Sales Sag – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tesla Has a Good Chance at Making a Profit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tesla Missed the Mark But TSLA Stock Will Endure – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M, worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29. 360 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 15,874 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,374 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 491 shares or 0% of the stock. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 4.51% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 269,986 shares. Finemark Financial Bank Tru reported 1,691 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.07% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,581 shares. Caprock has 6,142 shares. Cambridge Invest has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 18,664 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd owns 136 shares. Asset One Communication Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 77,135 shares. Prudential holds 7,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0.1% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Illinois-based Castleark Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 28,159 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 10,300 shares to 102,800 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Flat Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Co owns 2,916 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.3% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gfs reported 0.37% stake. Pnc Financial Services Gp Inc holds 0.16% or 1.28 million shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability has 233,457 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 14,824 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 2,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heritage Investors Management has 228,581 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,420 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Indiana owns 5,388 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc holds 4.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 187,315 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4.12M shares. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.16% or 467,185 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt holds 102,956 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.31 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.