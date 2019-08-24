As American Express Co (AXP) Share Price Rose, Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $2.20 Million; Highbridge Capital Management Has Cut Bunge Limited (BG) Stake by $1.57 Million; Valuation Rose

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 20,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.44 million, up from 47,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 29,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 170,446 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.05 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 803,883 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 05/03/2018 – Investor Continental Grain Is Set to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 24; 25/05/2018 – Bunge at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 14; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 13/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 13; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV also bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 12,919 shares to 71,069 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 89,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camelot Portfolios Lc has 0.26% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 11,554 shares. Qs Lc accumulated 10,680 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 301,154 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc invested in 43,611 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp has 172,523 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 359,713 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schneider Cap Corp stated it has 0.26% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Becker holds 519,015 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 64,711 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 940 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Serv Group holds 0% or 21,398 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.09% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 50,300 shares. Asset Management One Communications Ltd holds 71,631 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,838 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 0.43% or 26,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers reported 772 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eastern Fincl Bank invested in 0.04% or 5,601 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.99% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,198 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Doheny Asset Ca invested in 1.39% or 14,973 shares. Nottingham Advsr reported 2,200 shares stake. 26.27M are owned by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 2,100 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,513 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Field And Main Natl Bank invested in 600 shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 21,851 shares to 260,832 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).