As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $1.50 Million

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 518,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.62M, down from 536,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 2.98M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,043 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, down from 10,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $246.99. About 1.90 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com has invested 0.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 22,826 are owned by King Wealth. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd, a California-based fund reported 2.12M shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 1.08M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 184,983 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt accumulated 1.86% or 30,197 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Davis R M Inc has 62,863 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust Co invested in 306,830 shares or 1.01% of the stock. City Holdings Communication reported 506 shares stake. Eagle Ridge Mgmt stated it has 72,126 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com invested in 115,185 shares. New York-based Markston Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roosevelt Invest Group holds 2.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 79,884 shares. 32,920 are held by Daiwa Sb Limited.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Colorado AG Announces Settlement to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) and DaVita (DVA) Medical Group Merger – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s What Knocked UnitedHealth Group Down 10.4% in February – The Motley Fool” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Lower-Risk Healthcare Picks for Long-Term Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,584 shares to 108,521 shares, valued at $14.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. 15,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $3.91 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 earnings per share, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 17.79 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 500,140 shares. 202,152 are held by Fil Ltd. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 1.8% or 73,884 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.1% or 137,280 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.33% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 16,382 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt has 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 2,909 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Lc owns 4,650 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 5,577 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Murphy reported 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). King Luther Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hodges Cap Management accumulated 12,618 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Llc invested in 3,705 shares. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 33,000 shares to 102,033 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Secure Remote Commerce: The Next Step – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Huntington, Discover Top J.D. Power Customer Surveys on Digital Offerings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.