As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Qv Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.87 Million; As 3M Co Com (MMM) Shares Declined, American National Bank Lifted Holding

American National Bank increased its stake in 3M Co Com (MMM) by 468.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 3,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 13.66% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 257,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17 million, down from 284,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.63. About 2.09M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Barr E S & has 1,111 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 1.92M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 8,443 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1.8% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,773 are held by John G Ullman & Assocs. Peoples Services Corporation owns 1.7% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,027 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 33,474 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Com Inc reported 17,331 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0.03% or 611 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc invested in 1,091 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Davenport And Ltd Co owns 0.54% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 209,140 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 46,336 were accumulated by Saybrook Capital Nc. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability reported 4,096 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts Long-Time Shareholders of 3M Company (MMM) to Class Action and Firm’s Investigation; Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS and CURLF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy 3M Stock? – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,265 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “American Express Analyst Finds Positives, Negatives In Q1 Print – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 19, 2019.