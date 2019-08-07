As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Intersect Capital Increased Its Holding by $456,165; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Capital Planning Advisors Raised Position

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.38. About 2.12M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.77. About 3.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,083 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,510 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,082 shares. S R Schill & reported 1,578 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 554,678 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Nj invested in 10,012 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt Inc reported 6,511 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.05% or 3,866 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,020 shares. National Asset Management has 10,348 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Management Limited has 78,487 shares for 7.29% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore And Com Il holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 827 shares. Maryland Cap Management owns 4.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,428 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca reported 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

