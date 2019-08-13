As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Position; Entergy New (ETR) Shares Rose While Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Decreased Its Holding

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 58.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 9,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 6,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 15,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $107.74. About 971,798 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 11/04/2018 – Entergy Declares Dividend; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entergy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08M, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.95. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,373 shares. 9,461 were accumulated by Old Natl State Bank In. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams accumulated 10,691 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.17% or 622,725 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.93% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mairs & Power, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.39 million shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested in 10,977 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,039 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability holds 1,850 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 6,063 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Intersect Cap Limited Co owns 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,445 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.3% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Finance National Bank owns 3,037 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 13,598 shares in its portfolio.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 32,667 shares to 38,767 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 21,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Old Dominion Capital has 0.2% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 3,653 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 17,214 shares. 4,844 are held by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Federated Invsts Pa holds 14,161 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 2.10M shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Carroll Fin Associates accumulated 208 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated invested 0.01% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 44,012 are owned by Btc Capital Mngmt Inc. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc accumulated 0.07% or 8,005 shares. Two Sigma Lc, New York-based fund reported 14,441 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,758 shares. Regions Fin Corp invested in 0% or 3,162 shares.

