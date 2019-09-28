As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Market Value Declined While Ulysses Management Has Raised by $2.60 Million Its Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 836,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.70 million, up from 771,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93M shares traded or 75.81% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 8,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 44,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, down from 53,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.75 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Investorplace.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Companies Hiking Dividends Should Blow Away Treasury Bonds in the Years Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

