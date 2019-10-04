As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Cubic Asset Management Cut Position; Royal Bank Of Canada Holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) Boosted as Share Value Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, down from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $112.55. About 3.42 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 11/05/2018 – American Express March Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (HPT) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 95,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 369,083 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, up from 273,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Hospitality Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 701,864 shares traded. Service Properties Trust (NYSE:HPT) has declined 11.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HPT News: 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 19/04/2018 – Hospitality Properties Raises Dividend to 53c Vs. 52c; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $528.6 MLN VS $488.6 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Normalized FFO 94c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Hospitality Properties Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST -AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES THAT IN SOME CONDITIONS, MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS, BORROWINGS MAY BE INCREASED TO UP TO $2.3 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust Extends Maturities and Improves Pricing on $1.4B of Credit Facilities; 10/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST – WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 15, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Hospitality Properties 1Q Rev $528.6M; 09/05/2018 – HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +2%

More notable recent Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HPT or VTR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Gas Station Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Spirit MTA REIT Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Proposed Sale of Assets for $2.4 Billion – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Closing of Sale of Assets to Hospitality Properties Trust – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Hotel Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold HPT shares while 102 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 119.29 million shares or 0.91% more from 118.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corp holds 2.35M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 81,023 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt owns 1,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 36,494 shares. California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0.01% in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 525,873 shares. Amer Group Inc holds 321,251 shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT). Welch & Forbes Llc reported 0.4% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 13,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lpl holds 0% in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) or 57,160 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 16,358 shares. 9.07 million are held by State Street Corporation. Cwm Limited Liability accumulated 778 shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $248.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tilray Inc by 117,035 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $371,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (JKG) by 34,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus stated it has 109,194 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 207,990 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Lc reported 14,601 shares. Boston invested 0.48% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,555 shares. Sky Invest Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 51,878 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ameriprise Finance reported 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Old Dominion Cap Management holds 0.9% or 20,954 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc has invested 1.87% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northern Tru Corporation reported 9.45M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Endeavour Cap Advisors reported 0.29% stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.53 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Does it matter that Wells Fargoâ€™s new CEO is based in N.Y.? – San Francisco Business Times” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Domestic Focus Wins Out – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Looking Back at Warren Buffett and American Express in 1962 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.