As American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose, Central Securities Boosted by $3.27 Million Its Holding; Sasco Capital Cut Its Holding in Owens Corning (OC) by $7.57 Million as Valuation Rose

Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Owens Corning (OC) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 161,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 653,514 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 814,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 415,429 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 17/04/2018 – Birkenstock Box x Rick Owens Debuts at His Los Angeles Store; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 3.04 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Ct reported 0.11% stake. Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 5,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 186,876 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc stated it has 5.71 million shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.12% or 572,214 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,305 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 19,412 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Allstate has 77,472 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Coastline holds 12,768 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt accumulated 19,565 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Junto Capital Management LP accumulated 752,669 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 400 were reported by Vigilant Management Limited.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 2,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 7,480 were reported by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 0.02% or 508,600 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 12,382 shares stake. Andra Ap accumulated 53,400 shares. Menta Cap Lc reported 0.14% stake. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 100,000 shares. American Gp has 1,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.04% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 616,479 shares. First Dallas Secs invested in 4,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa stated it has 16,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lsv Asset owns 1.94 million shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.20 million for 9.15 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.