As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Stake; As Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Share Value Declined, Cohen & Steers Lifted by $105.69 Million Its Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) by 6123.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 3.77 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 3.84 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $109.83M, up from 61,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 231,911 shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Scott Prochazka Will Serve as Pres and CEO of Combined Co; 16/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four CenterPoint U.S. Utility Tariff Bond Transactions; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: CenterPoint to Buy Vectren for $72 Per Share in Cash; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 44C; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Will Assume All Outstanding Vectren Net Debt; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $558.38 million, down from 6.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 112,682 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 318,762 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. State Street Corporation reported 27.33M shares. Advisor Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). 20,330 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Orleans Mgmt La reported 38,786 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 444,632 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc reported 49,776 shares. Nomura stated it has 25,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc reported 115,276 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 0.05% or 94,947 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Invesco Limited reported 9.04 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 67,226 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) by 41,662 shares to 160,061 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 11.39 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Willis Group Holdings Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 1.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Independent Investors Inc invested in 0.74% or 15,514 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dana Investment Advsr reported 261,800 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.02% or 1,781 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 389,783 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 89,470 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 15,250 were accumulated by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability. Moreover, Dubuque Bankshares has 1.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 54,078 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 0.99% or 38,773 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 0.03% or 59,153 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.6% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 22,209 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 2,150 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.25 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.