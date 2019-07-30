As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Lifted Its Holding; Chevron (CVX) Holder Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Its Holding by $371,091 as Share Price Rose

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.19. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 354 shares. Finemark Bancorp And Trust stated it has 11,208 shares. Beacon Gru invested 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smead Mgmt invested 6.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 0.59% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). D E Shaw And reported 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Royal London Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 27,756 were accumulated by Conning Incorporated. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 15,594 shares. Baxter Bros owns 6,499 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 71,400 shares. Weatherstone Capital invested in 0.47% or 4,091 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc has invested 0.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ent Fincl owns 473 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 164,930 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 559,556 shares. Kemper Master Retirement has 28,800 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 71,368 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.29M shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.26% or 380,089 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset has 71,338 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood And White has invested 1.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 76 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 61,424 are held by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc. Trust Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 49,779 shares. Patten Group has 20,652 shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,110 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Incorporated holds 0.9% or 7.93 million shares. Regions Fincl holds 1.06M shares or 1.5% of its portfolio.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,411 shares to 133,362 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,280 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.