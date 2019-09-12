As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Cut Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Valuation Declined While Hamlin Capital Management Trimmed Position by $22.20 Million

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 292,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 880,469 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.98 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 6.45 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 30/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s director election offers double rebuke; 03/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “MOBILE DEVICE POSITIONING USING MODULATED LIGHT SIGNALS AND COARSE; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 15/03/2018 – ISS Maintains Recommendation That Qualcomm Investors Vote for Four Broadcom Nominees — ISS; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 13/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Could Find Itself in the Middle of Escalating Tensions With China; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 120,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 125,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 3.31M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 36.32 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stearns Svcs Gru has invested 0.07% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 3,602 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 626,989 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 33,020 were reported by Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Moody Bancorporation Division reported 93,243 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 23,787 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt stated it has 19,179 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. 56,400 were reported by Andra Ap. Td Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 101 shares. Bkd Wealth Llc holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 3,823 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 58,064 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.44% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Independent Investors invested in 1.13% or 38,500 shares. Boys Arnold And, a North Carolina-based fund reported 19,460 shares.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 152,885 shares to 2.20 million shares, valued at $84.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 147,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 448,475 shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schulhoff And reported 0.3% stake. 100,332 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Next Financial Gp Inc has invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 30,988 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Inc invested in 4,040 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 9.58M shares or 3.4% of its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Greylin Inv Mangement reported 2,125 shares. Weik Mgmt stated it has 3,325 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Korea Invest Corporation reported 754,039 shares stake. 18,558 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust. Thomasville Financial Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,933 shares. Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Axa reported 804,734 shares stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 5,955 shares to 30,752 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 6,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).