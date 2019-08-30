As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position by $1.32 Million; Omers Administration Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Decreased by $14.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 12,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 661,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.28 million, down from 673,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $120.32. About 1.02M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 138,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 4.62M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484.65M, down from 4.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 5.05M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – Ongoing Market Recovery Seen by JPMorgan’s Das (Video); 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 05/03/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL FEB. COMPOSITE PMI AT 54.8 VS 54.6 LAST MONTH; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60B for 11.32 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hilton Capital owns 5,466 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Lc owns 3.86% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 65,081 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 1.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.87% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 100,556 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.36% or 95,095 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com holds 0.84% or 68,137 shares. 56.17 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Group Llp. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,305 shares stake. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 0.5% stake. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson holds 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,143 shares. Sather Fincl Gru accumulated 4,173 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 308,922 are held by Moody Bancshares Tru Division. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 37,000 shares to 250,600 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 78,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 146,097 shares. Westpac Corporation has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). West Oak Capital Ltd Llc invested in 1.22% or 17,865 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt has 340 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Country Tru Bank holds 1.9% or 390,771 shares in its portfolio. Grassi Inv has invested 0.37% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Yhb Inv Advisors holds 0.14% or 8,117 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt reported 11,275 shares stake. Estabrook Mngmt stated it has 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 85,290 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Duncker Streett & Comm Inc holds 5,316 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,899 were reported by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Kentucky-based Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).