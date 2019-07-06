As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Cut Holding; Horrell Capital Management Holds Position in Calix (CALX)

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 7,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 52,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 2.98 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.16M market cap company. It closed at $6.67 lastly. It is down 6.56% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Sees 2Q Rev $110M-$115M; 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Su; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi Based Broadband Service; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 14/03/2018 – Dan Plants, Investor and Veteran Advisor to Public Companies, Joins Calix Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 104,834 shares to 236,586 shares, valued at $20.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.