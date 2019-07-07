As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Position; Alpinvest Partners Bv Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $3.42 Million as Shares Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 29,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716.08M, up from 6.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 2.98 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty, According to New American Express Global Survey; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Microsoft vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Foolish Take: These 4 Digital Assistants Dominate the US Market – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 358,394 were reported by Ingalls Snyder Ltd. Kempen Mgmt Nv has 51,867 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Matarin Capital Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 127,551 shares. Trb Advisors LP invested in 18% or 510,000 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt holds 77,424 shares. The New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jag Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 233,797 shares or 4.5% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Lc has invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,050 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt stated it has 220,479 shares or 2.02% of all its holdings. Torray Limited Liability Company has 2.43% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 195,038 shares. 278,770 are held by Meeder Asset. Advsr Management Lc holds 0.18% or 24,110 shares in its portfolio. Lagoda Mgmt Lp holds 0.56% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps stated it has 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vanguard Gp reported 51.63M shares. Blue Capital holds 4,057 shares. Asset owns 0.4% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 203,073 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc accumulated 518,029 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 680 are held by Fincl Advantage. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 372,212 shares. 3,105 were reported by Salem Invest Counselors. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 1.72% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 190,935 shares. Stellar Capital Management Limited Co holds 4,250 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Lc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ballentine Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 5,435 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,244 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 131,861 shares.