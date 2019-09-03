As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Overbrook Management Has Trimmed Position by $549,360; As Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Trimmed by $21.34 Million Its Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 219,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 720,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.99M, down from 940,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 390,192 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 41,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 46,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 2.49 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,987 shares to 2.85 million shares, valued at $453.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 20,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,126 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.63M for 86.69 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shine Advisory holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 932 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 560,000 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation accumulated 4,010 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,318 shares. Dsam Prns (London) holds 237,508 shares. 24,015 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 892,828 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability, Wisconsin-based fund reported 39,336 shares. Pnc Financial Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 325,896 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Captrust Fin Advsr owns 485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 58,000 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Pekin Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ„¢ to Modernize Infrastructure for Business Growth – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shift Technology Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Software to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on September 5, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Brief History of Apple’s Payment Revolution – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares to 521,538 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 13,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).