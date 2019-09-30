As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Stake; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $5.35 Million as Share Value Declined

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O FY SHR VIEW $5.90, REV VIEW $23.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 123,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 45,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 168,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $118.59. About 2.91 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.74 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold DLTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ims invested in 14,137 shares. Advisory Services Net holds 1,245 shares. Moreover, Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 223 shares. Alta Mgmt Limited Co reported 3.3% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Invesco Ltd reported 2.76 million shares. Harvest Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 25,000 shares. Scharf Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.12M shares or 4.75% of the stock. 94 were reported by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fiduciary Mgmt Wi accumulated 4.31 million shares or 2.96% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 39,280 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 733 shares.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 15,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 865,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 334,845 shares to 501,512 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 555,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pennsylvania reported 97,334 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Llc has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,333 shares. Davenport Lc accumulated 49,142 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Verition Fund Management Llc invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Ipswich Inv Management Company reported 0.37% stake. Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability holds 577,489 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Foster Dykema Cabot Com Inc Ma stated it has 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company owns 4,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.18% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Vanguard Grp stated it has 50.11 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 5,316 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Com. Burke & Herbert State Bank & holds 0.73% or 6,707 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Lafayette Investments Inc has invested 0.09% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).