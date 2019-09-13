As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Cubic Asset Management Cut Position by $377,241; Meristem Llp Lowered Its Toro Co (TTC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14M, down from 60,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.93. About 566,956 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Meristem Llp decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp analyzed 9,969 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 58,421 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 68,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 30,937 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 14,691 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 32,335 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.03% or 9,498 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc reported 4,442 shares. Natixis reported 0.02% stake. Alps Advsr invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Moreover, Numerixs Invest Tech has 0.03% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 1,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 7,028 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 10 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Mairs And Power holds 2.78 million shares. 16,110 are owned by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 14,208 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 800,260 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corp.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00B and $327.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,697 shares to 39,529 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. TTC’s profit will be $49.04 million for 40.09 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westchester has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 73,547 were accumulated by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. The California-based Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 424,017 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 3,492 shares. Garde stated it has 5,930 shares. Conning Incorporated has 11,208 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd reported 300,723 shares stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 0.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 7,871 are held by Leisure Capital Mgmt. Welch Forbes Lc accumulated 97,249 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Amer Int, New York-based fund reported 268,900 shares. 23,111 were accumulated by Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Co.