As American Express Co (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Central Securities Raised Position; Horizon Investments Lifted Its Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding by $746,015

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 152.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,966 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY) by 3.13 million shares to 111,710 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK) by 26,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,636 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A Com (NASDAQ:ZION).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.