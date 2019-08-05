As American Express (AXP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Trimmed by $334,085 Its Holding; Ngam Advisors LP Has Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding by $5.01 Million

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 34.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 69,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 269,710 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, up from 200,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.04. About 4.00M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 172,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.87 million, down from 175,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 5.74 million shares traded or 81.18% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6,971 shares to 70,947 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 5,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,059 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

