As American Express (AXP) Stock Rose, Check Capital Management Decreased Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Institute For Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $636,433

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 10,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 31,454 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 42,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 4.20 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 17,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 542,250 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.27 million, down from 559,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 1.24 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,438 shares to 4,763 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors, a Arizona-based fund reported 32,093 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.16% or 235,808 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 516,378 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Cibc Inc owns 0.3% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.11M shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,907 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Davis R M has 30,931 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.28 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Amer Money Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 5,560 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lipe & Dalton stated it has 1.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Den Berg I invested in 0.85% or 104,035 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 7,457 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 19,629 shares. Argyle Cap Management Inc has invested 2.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.08% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,777 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 30,235 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Markel Corporation has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). South State Corporation stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 9,413 shares. 544,975 are owned by Hs Mgmt Prtn Ltd Com. Valueworks Limited Liability Co reported 2.64% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0.22% or 51.63M shares in its portfolio. 5,200 were reported by Prescott Group Cap Ltd Liability Co. Winslow Asset Inc holds 1.24% or 54,078 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 33,066 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Qci Asset New York reported 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fisher Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.39% stake.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (Call) (BRKB) by 74,900 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $740.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.11 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.