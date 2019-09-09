As American Express (AXP) Share Price Rose, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed by $6.87 Million Its Position; Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Digimarc New (DMRC) Position

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 63,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 449,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.10 million, down from 512,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $119.66. About 3.22M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – EXPEDIA ALERTED CO THAT USERS OF ORBITZ PLATFORM FROM JAN 1, 2016 THROUGH DEC 22, 2017 MAY HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF CYBER ATTACK; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Digimarc Corp New (DMRC) by 22.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp bought 51,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.50% . The institutional investor held 277,206 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 226,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Digimarc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.87% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 105,177 shares traded. Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) has risen 50.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DMRC News: 30/04/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 11/05/2018 – Digimarc Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 01/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Digimarc Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Digimarc Announces Support for SmartLabel®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digimarc Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMRC); 09/04/2018 – Digimarc Guardian Unveils Piracy Impact Service at London Book Fair; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Management Partners Exits Position in Digimarc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.38 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 64,630 shares to 469,442 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 21,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc Ordinary.