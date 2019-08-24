As American Express (AXP) Market Valuation Rose, Griffin Asset Management Cut Holding by $748,612; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Montag & Caldwell Has Trimmed Its Stake by $19.34 Million

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 6,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 64,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, down from 71,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61 million shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 12/03/2018 – EVERCOMPLIANT REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS VENTURES; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 02/04/2018 – S&P REVISES AMERICAN EXPRESS BANK FSB TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A-‘; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 339,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 344,260 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, down from 683,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 17/03/2018 – blacq: FTC set to make second request on Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm: sources (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B; 12/03/2018 – MORE: President Trump, on national security grounds, blocks the proposed takeover of Qualcomm by Broadcom; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Reliance Jio in talks with Qualcomm for laptops running Windows 10 with in-built cellular connections- ET; 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

