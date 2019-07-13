As American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) Stock Declined, James Investment Research Decreased Its Position; Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Boosted Position in Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 17,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,659 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.28. About 509,762 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SALES OF $1.5 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins US$200M P25 Contract in Australia

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc analyzed 17,903 shares as the company's stock declined 6.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 82,550 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 100,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in American Equity Investment Lif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 467,050 shares traded or 4.90% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has risen 2.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,862 were accumulated by Pnc Ser. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 137,185 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.04% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). 1.65 million are held by Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 181,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership has 1.51 million shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 97,738 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 233 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 35 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma has invested 0.01% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL).

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AEL’s profit will be $87.25M for 7.14 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.03% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corpo (NYSE:FAF) by 13,236 shares to 15,127 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 45,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

More notable recent American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "American Equity Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results" on February 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com published: "American Equity Investment Life Holding Company 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides" on November 06, 2018. Businesswire.com's news article titled: "American Equity Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results" with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 36,849 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 346,616 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Barclays Pcl accumulated 252,643 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 46,258 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 1,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 10,018 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Cadence Capital Limited Liability holds 19,028 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0.14% or 275,142 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,959 shares. Massachusetts Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 580,860 shares. Bancorporation Of America De owns 655,038 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 18,719 shares stake. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,224 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.