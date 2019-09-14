As American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Trimmed Its Position; Wilsey Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $341,438

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 189,679 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 194,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 3.17M shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Adjusted Effective Tax Rate About 24% in FY18, 25% in FY19; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS SPURRED 14C/SHARE IMPACT DURING QTR; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co (AEL) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 29,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 47 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 29,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 522,097 shares traded or 14.55% up from the average. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 23/05/2018 – American Equity Addresses Market Rumors; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $90.08 million for 6.19 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

