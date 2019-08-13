As American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) Market Value Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Increased by $1.72 Million Its Holding; Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Cms Energy (CMS) as Share Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (AEL) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 63,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 438,064 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, up from 374,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in American Eqty Invt Life Hld for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.41. About 300,519 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 14/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Crown, American Equity Investment Life Holding, Acco Brands, Synthetic Biologics, Unive; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Rev $118.9M; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO AEL.N EXPLORES SALE; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q Net $141M

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 55.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The hedge fund held 5,297 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 11,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 1.52 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 26/04/2018 – MatrixCare Platform Supports Newly Proposed CMS Requirements for ‘Promoting lnteroperability’; 05/03/2018 – Consumers Energy Crews Headed East to Assist in Winter Storm Restoration; 07/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information; 08/03/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Pallone on CMS’s Rejection of Idaho’s Illegal Junk Plans; 02/04/2018 – Argo Translation’s CMS Connect™ Plugin Makes Content Management Translation, Updates Easy; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Rating To Cms Energy’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS ALLOWING FOR CERTAIN LOW-COST GENERIC DRUGS TO BE SUBSTITUTED ONTO MEDICARE PLAN FORMULARIES AT ANY POINT DURING THE YEAR; 16/03/2018 – CMS FINALIZES NGS TESTS COVERAGE FOR ADVANCED CANCER PATIENTS; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 06/03/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING $200 MLN 5.625% JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2078 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 18.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $198.65M for 21.41 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.12% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 18,052 shares to 29,587 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 77,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

