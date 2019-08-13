As American Electric Power Ord (AEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Everence Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Allstate (ALL) Stock Value Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised by $3.55 Million Its Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 37,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 176,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60M, up from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $104.53. About 933,159 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power Ord (AEP) by 52.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 23,310 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 15,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 1.15M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,242 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Ord (NYSE:MAS) by 9,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,410 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD).

