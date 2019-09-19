As American Electric Power Co (AEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Private Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $378,400; Lodge Hill Capital Has Decreased Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Stake by $1.86 Million; Stock Price Rose

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 21,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 140,885 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33 million, down from 162,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 988,800 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 CAPACITY INCREASED 3.8%; 05/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United walks back new bonus lottery system that angered employees; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SPOKESMAN ROBERT EINHORN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS RESOLVED NETWORK CONNECTIVITY ISSUE IN DATA CENTER; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.50; QTRLY REV $9.03 BLN

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.22. About 454,861 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56M for 19.42 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 17,577 shares to 368,549 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv has 114,948 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% or 5,874 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 393 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 2,410 shares. 459,920 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Cap Advsrs Ok has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Epoch Ptnrs reported 1.62M shares. 38,795 are owned by F&V Capital Lc. North Star Investment Corp accumulated 0.58% or 57,031 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,355 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 2,775 shares. Conning reported 8,405 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru holds 4,063 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 912,534 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 U.S. Stocks to Buy With Limited Trade War Exposure – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Names Garcia to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.76 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 15,780 shares to 120,926 shares, valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).