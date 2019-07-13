As American Electric Power Co (AEP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Rodgers Brothers Trimmed Its Stake by $603,659; Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Archon Partners Lowered by $2.95 Million Its Position

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 53.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,265 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 13,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.27M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44M for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,622 shares to 104,834 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0.01% or 975 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone has 0.03% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Payden & Rygel has invested 1.73% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ajo Limited Partnership owns 378,887 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il holds 2,870 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fruth Investment Mngmt stated it has 4,320 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,383 shares. Ohio-based Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Synovus Financial has 0.02% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.11% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 1.21 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 35.63 million shares. First Citizens State Bank And Tru, a North Carolina-based fund reported 9,484 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 929,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 92,786 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has 2.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.1% or 119,363 shares. 191,666 were reported by Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 78,005 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 740 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2,312 shares in its portfolio. 253,800 are held by First Trust Advisors L P. Blair William & Il owns 1.63M shares. 201,428 were reported by Asset Management One. Wagner Bowman owns 2,309 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 4,180 shares.

