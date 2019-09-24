As American Electric Power Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Private Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding by $378,400; As Neogen (NEOG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Increased Its Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $93.67. About 75,640 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) by 26.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 221,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.13M, up from 843,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.75% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 106,139 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.51 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 76,892 shares to 112,852 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,277 shares to 796,242 shares, valued at $106.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 54,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).