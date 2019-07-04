As American Electric Power Co. (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Decreased by $641,507 Its Holding; Juniper Networks Com (JNPR) Market Value Declined While Churchill Management Trimmed Position

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc Com (JNPR) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 20,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 531,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, down from 551,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 1.20M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 29/03/2018 – DLA: Juniper Cobra 2018; 21/03/2018 – Eucom: Joint U.S.-Israel Exercise Juniper Cobra 2018 Concludes; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q EPS 10c; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 7,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,413 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 23,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project

Analysts await Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. JNPR’s profit will be $113.63 million for 20.51 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Juniper Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 94.12% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $638,552 activity. The insider rahim rami sold $279,027. Miller Kenneth Bradley sold $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23,502 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 0% or 24 shares. Retail Bank Of America De accumulated 1.53 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 17,913 shares. 97 were reported by First Manhattan. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research stated it has 106,370 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.16% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 16,931 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 186,960 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 210,939 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 56,526 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 88,455 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,577 shares to 60,758 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 26,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) by 25,907 shares to 43,967 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 23,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.43 million for 22.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 418,024 shares. The California-based Personal Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com reported 175,382 shares. Engy Income Ptnrs Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.44M shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 8,326 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc has 4,670 shares. 14,200 were accumulated by Texas Yale Capital. Finemark Bankshares Tru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Clean Yield owns 175 shares. Davenport And Com Limited Liability stated it has 23,277 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.22% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). First State Bank Sioux Falls reported 3,375 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York holds 3,468 shares. Invest Management Of Virginia Limited invested in 18,470 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt accumulated 24,195 shares.

