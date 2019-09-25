As American Electric Power Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Private Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $378,400; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreased Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 70,673 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71 million, down from 82,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $86.05. About 1.36 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Net $315M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Food Giant Tyson Makes First Investment in Israel; 02/05/2018 – TYSON VENTURES REPORTS INVESTMENT IN FUTURE MEAT TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adj EPS $1.27

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Co (AEP) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 3,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296,000, down from 7,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Electric Power Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 1.33M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 17,577 shares to 368,549 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.59 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Partners Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.57% or 31,848 shares. Parsec, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,013 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 46,161 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Lynch & Assoc In has 0.15% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,280 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.84 million shares. Texas Yale, a Florida-based fund reported 10,075 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 43,091 shares. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Lp accumulated 11,716 shares. Beacon stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 64,413 were reported by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital holds 7,330 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shelton Mgmt owns 22,328 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,135 shares. Macquarie Gru reported 177,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insur Comm reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Johnson Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 3,908 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,910 shares. Callahan Advsrs Llc invested in 26,444 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.09% or 216,002 shares. 4,152 are owned by Howe & Rusling. Eminence Capital LP has 3.56% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Curbstone Fin Corp owns 0.27% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 12,950 shares. Glenmede Com Na holds 0.04% or 104,603 shares in its portfolio. 17,067 are held by Fdx Advisors.