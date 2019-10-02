As American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Rose, Strs Ohio Has Raised Position; Pnc Financial Services Group Has Lifted Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $53.68 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 103.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 662,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.98M, up from 642,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.41. About 986,158 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 24/05/2018 – Publicis starts test phase of “Marcel” internal network aimed at performance boost; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 22/05/2018 – Adweek: HSBC Awards Global Media Business to Omnicom’s PHD; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List

Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 37,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 373,705 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.89 million, up from 336,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.56. About 1.49M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9,810 shares to 781,636 shares, valued at $206.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,700 shares, and cut its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Pcl owns 461,374 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 2,700 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Com invested 0.35% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Ifrah Svcs reported 4,609 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Headinvest Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gofen Glossberg Limited Com Il invested in 2,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co invested in 0.12% or 1.64 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York reported 8,468 shares stake. Country Trust National Bank & Trust owns 97 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100,651 were accumulated by Cibc World Corp. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Aldebaran Inc reported 4,545 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 20,657 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks owns 15,899 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 3,040 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 43,619 shares to 82,167 shares, valued at $17.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,188 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).