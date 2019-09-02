As American Electric Power (AEP) Shares Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.03 Million Its Position; Carlson Capital LP Stake In Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Was Raised

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 102,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57M, up from 65,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 2.58M shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 78.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 124,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 281,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66 million, up from 157,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Utility Stocks to Buy for an Extra Durable Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Electric Power Provides Stability And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Putnam Limited Company has invested 0.61% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% stake. Ar Asset Mngmt holds 0.31% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 9,929 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 0.04% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 70,571 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested in 0.01% or 300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 8,928 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Com reported 3,333 shares stake. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 6,788 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Capital Fin Advisers Lc holds 155,770 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dubuque Comml Bank Tru invested in 0% or 341 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 142,181 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,564 shares to 7,469 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 120,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,567 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).