As American Electric Power (AEP) Share Value Rose, Holder Oakwood Capital Management Increased Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Loews Upped Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,184 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $864,000, up from 3,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 2.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 64,445 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 60,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.44. About 724,174 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $20.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

