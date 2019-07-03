As American Electric Power (AEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed by $3.33 Million Its Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, Brave Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $495,760

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 77.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 40,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 51,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; lncorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmission Rates; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 24/04/2018 – PSO, Customer Groups Seek Approval of Wind Catcher Agreement; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.50 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 42,458 shares to 47,458 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Likely To Miss Consensus EPS Substantially – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil (XOM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Doubled Down On Exxon Mobil Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Healthcare (XLV) by 35,772 shares to 87,245 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $499.37M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

