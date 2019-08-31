As American Electric Power (AEP) Market Value Rose, Bollard Group Has Boosted Stake by $1.06 Million; Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Stake in Jnj (JNJ) Lifted by $339,716

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Jnj (JNJ) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 2,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 115,167 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, up from 112,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Jnj for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in American Electric Power Inc (AEP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 12,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 389,727 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.64 million, up from 376,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in American Electric Power Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has 26,844 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterp Inc holds 39,038 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 14,330 shares. Warren Averett Asset owns 6,063 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 113,903 shares. Nexus Mngmt reported 10,806 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 60,234 shares. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Steers holds 0.02% or 40,250 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management holds 0.75% or 17,747 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 6,995 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 297,997 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.