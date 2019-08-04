As American Elec Pwr Co (Put) (AEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed by $459.57 Million Its Holding; Hexavest Has Trimmed Transalta Co L (TAC) Holding by $2.17 Million; Share Price Declined

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Put) (AEP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 5.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17,000, down from 5.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.88 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Transalta Corp Co L (TAC) by 56.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 309,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The hedge fund held 238,358 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 547,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Transalta Corp Co L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 89,359 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER – CO, TRANSALTA AGREED IN DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH, EXECUTE REMAINING DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS OVER 2018 TIMEFRAME; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Power&Util (AQUNF) by 70,074 shares to 497,579 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc Co L (NYSE:SU) by 1.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corputil (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.33 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

