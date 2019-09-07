As American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 62,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59,000, down from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.35M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 119.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 29,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Google will try to tackle latest iPhones with Pixel phone upgrades- Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (Call) (NYSE:GRA) by 73,800 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $78,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 59,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,866 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.09M for 18.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Electric Power Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AEP) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Provides Stability And Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 11,958 shares to 226,532 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).