As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Popular (BPOP) as Share Value Rose

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 5,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 66,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 61,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 126.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 35,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 62,987 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 27,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 420,516 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 228,157 shares to 193,631 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,006 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $216,512 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Limited Com has 29,366 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 47,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 377,991 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 81,213 shares. Tudor Et Al has 53,617 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc has 70,900 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 0.09% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.79 million shares stake. Boston Advisors Limited Co invested in 4,725 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 5,010 shares. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 8,367 shares to 3,747 shares, valued at $411,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).