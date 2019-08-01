As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bridgeway Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.66 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Northrock Partners Increased Its Holding

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 829,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.49M, down from 861,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 638,977 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: American Electric Power Co. May Benefit, Industry Up

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 74.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 2,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 3,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $341.92. About 881,822 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES SAYS NO FRESH TENDER PROCESS IN PLACE FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS, BOEING MOU REMAINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & holds 3.28% or 85,620 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs invested in 13,293 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Beese Fulmer Invest has 0.26% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 15,876 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has 143,751 shares. 400 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 132,778 shares. 13,081 are owned by Telos Capital. First Fincl In holds 0.04% or 604 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc owns 3,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Ma owns 3.59 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.29% or 955,286 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 929,882 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 19,160 shares. Chem Comml Bank invested in 0.24% or 25,066 shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cel Sci Corp by 122,300 shares to 162,300 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uranium Energy Corp (NYSEMKT:UEC) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.53 million for 18.24 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,882 were accumulated by At Fincl Bank. Moreover, Pension Service has 0.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adirondack Trust holds 1.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,266 shares. Aqr Lc reported 1.33M shares. Pennsylvania reported 5,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lynch Associate In reported 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management holds 2,495 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Regal Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 17,997 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,796 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Llc has invested 3.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Willingdon Wealth reported 1,813 shares stake. 4,700 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company. Baldwin Ltd Liability Company reported 3,050 shares stake.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,558 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).