As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Stake; Price T Rowe Associates Has Lowered Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $91.60 Million as Share Value Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 12.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781.37 million, down from 13.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – NO PATIENTS IN BIKTARVY TREATMENT ARM DEMONSTRATED TREATMENT-EMERGENT RESISTANCE THROUGH 48 WEEKS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 12/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – BISCHOFBERGER WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY THROUGH JULY; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 83 shares stake. Brookfield Asset reported 0.47% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Suntrust Banks accumulated 124,710 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.13% or 3.59 million shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Arvest Financial Bank Division holds 5,252 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru Co owns 9,484 shares. First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 703,331 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited owns 2,400 shares. 546 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. 15,899 are held by Kornitzer Ks. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust Trust holds 764 shares. Stifel Finance reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.01% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rampart Management Limited Co reported 0.36% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.32 million for 18.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 75,947 shares to 341,997 shares, valued at $17.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,678 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 54,944 shares to 739,464 shares, valued at $58.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc.