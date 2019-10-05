As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Boosted Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Stake In Callaway Golf Co (ELY) Was Has Upped

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 5,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 713,418 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.79M, up from 707,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81M shares traded or 30.35% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (ELY) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 197,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 876,567 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04 million, up from 678,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 959,473 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q Net $62.9M; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13,720 shares to 43,552 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 31,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,090 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,630 activity. 5,000 Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares with value of $73,750 were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L. 6,575 shares were bought by Lynch Brian P., worth $99,480 on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). 143,057 were accumulated by Prudential Fin. Franklin reported 0% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,186 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 29,842 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 108,205 shares stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Inc invested in 21,560 shares. Panagora Asset has 15,366 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 108,205 shares. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.16% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Davenport Com Lc has 0% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Us Savings Bank De owns 0.01% invested in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 146,761 shares. Eqis Capital Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) for 14,724 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,033 shares to 980,139 shares, valued at $239.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 2,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,522 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).

