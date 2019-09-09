As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alliancebernstein LP Trimmed Its Stake by $83.50 Million; At&T (T) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Boosted Holding by $4.17 Million

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 5.33 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.50 million, down from 6.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 1.45 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 131.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 134,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 236,806 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, up from 102,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27 million shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Doesn’t Expect It Will Be Required to Make Any Material Cash Contributions to Pension Fund for at Least Next 5 Years; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 103,162 shares to 442,277 shares, valued at $45.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 69,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,521 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,893 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Beaumont Partners Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,316 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Buckhead Cap Ltd Com holds 272,967 shares. Contravisory Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bowen Hanes Incorporated reported 53,976 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 297,360 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.13 million shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated reported 83,420 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation stated it has 140,122 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 1.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 56,544 shares. Reik & Com Lc invested in 10,184 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 939,719 shares to 6.86M shares, valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 83,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,142 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.94 million for 18.98 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.