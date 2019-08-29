As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Zacks Investment Management Trimmed by $738,368 Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Rose While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Raised Stake

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 641,764 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.75 million, down from 650,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 179,388 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 129.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 135,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 239,750 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, up from 104,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 480,773 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 155% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 136,680 shares to 132,926 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,300 shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 0.38% or 787,043 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) reported 5,421 shares. Veritable Lp owns 40,493 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.07% or 11,449 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Com holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 47,735 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,808 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 22,629 shares stake. City Com has 0.47% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Intact Investment Mngmt reported 38,300 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Company invested in 0% or 17,110 shares. Fruth Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.56% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca reported 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.27% or 319,950 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10 shares. Aperio Group Lc has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50M for 18.56 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 4,506 shares to 36,194 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Names Filipkowski Vice President, Information Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.