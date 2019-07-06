As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Cut Position; Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Stake by $630,000

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.56. About 620,785 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $89.84. About 1.45M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 55,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Penn Va Corp New.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67 million for 24.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 4,087 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 580,382 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 229,696 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd holds 0.09% or 155,770 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services has invested 0.82% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Willis Counsel has invested 1.41% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). The California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0.23% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cognios Ltd reported 0.87% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.45% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 12,930 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability has 8,467 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 2,717 shares in its portfolio.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,291 shares to 95,411 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).